Malikdinkhel tribe stakes claim to disputed land

BARA: Staking a claim to the disputed land in Mandikas area in Bara, the elders of Malikdinkhel tribe on Monday said they would not allow anybody to occupy it.

Speaking at a press conference here, the elders including Suhbat Khan Afridi, Saleh Mohammad, Mohammad Saleem and others alleged that the Sipah tribe was trying to occupy their land in Mandikas area in Bara. “We express concern over the incident involving the uprooting of the saplings,” Suhbat Afridi said. He claimed that they had taken stay order from the court but the Sipah tribe members were trying to occupy their land. “It is a contempt of court,” he declared. “We convened several jirgas to resolve the dispute but in vain,” Saleh Muhammad claimed. He said that Malikdinkhel was a peace-loving tribe and did not want tussle with other tribe. They asked the chief minister and other relevant departments to take action against the people from the Sipah tribe and solve the dispute peacefully. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League on Monday asked the government to solve the problems being faced by the local people before the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Bara.

Speaking at a press conference here, party leaders Attaullah Afridi, Asmatullah Afridi, Niaz Wali Afridi and others said the people in Bara had been facing a host of problems since the merger. They urged the government to solve the problems or else they would stage a protest during prime minister’s visit to Bara. “We have already suffered as our homes and business were destroyed during militancy,” Attaullah Afridi said, adding the government should release the compensation amount forthwith. He said the elected public representatives from Bara were not sincere with the people, who were exposed to a host of problems. Attaullah Afridi added the government should announce restore 3G and 4G internet facility in merged districts to mitigate the sufferings of students and businessmen. He said the government should release fund for construction of Shahid Khan Afridi Sports Complex.