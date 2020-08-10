SOPs issued for cinemas, theatres

close
Mon Aug 10, 2020
LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced opening cinemas and theatres with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after significant decline in the number of coronavirus cases in the province.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department issued the SOPs on the recommendation of the Technical Working Group, which will come into effect from Monday (today). The SOPs for cinemas and theatres include ensuring hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, social distancing, cleanliness and disinfection of the premises. The SOPs also include checking the health status and COVID-19 awareness activities.

The managements of cinemas/theatres would adopt “no-mask, no-entry” policy and limit the hall occupancy to 40 per cent of the total capacity. They will offer shows of shorter duration from 40 minutes to 60 minutes, while inter-show interval duration should be at least of 60 minutes to ensure proper cleanliness, disinfection and ventilation.

