Two die as fire breaks out in Peshawar building

PESHAWAR: A young girl and a man died while four people were wounded when fire broke out in a three-storey building in Thanda Kohi area on Sunday.

An official of the Rescue 1122 said the fire broke out in a house and spread to a shoe factory on the ground floor. The firefighters struggled for hours to extinguish the fire that had engulfed in the entire building.

A young girl Shaista and another person Jandad died in the fire while a woman and three officials of the Rescue 1122 Ziaullah, Asad and Adil sustained burn injuries while putting out the fire.