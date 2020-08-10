Climate change impact on monsoon

Islamabad: Monsoon season holds great significance for South Asian region and is becoming increasingly unpredictable because of global warming and changing climate. Extreme precipitation in South Asia resulting in extreme climate events, i.e., drought and flooding has dire consequences on the agriculture-based economy of the region and livelihoods of farming community, says a press release.

International experts and scientists from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka gathered at COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) webinar on “Impacts of Climate Change on South Asian Monsoon”, to share their views on the variability of the monsoon and its relationship with the changing global climate system as well as the adverse impacts of climate-mediated changes on South Asian region at large.