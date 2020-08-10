‘Naanbais’ increase ‘roti’ prices

Rawalpindi: The tandoor owners have not only reduced the weight of different types of ‘rotis’—‘patiri’, ‘khamiri’, ‘naan’ and ‘chapatti’—but also unilaterally increased their prices in various areas of the city.

The price of ‘patiri’ roti has been increased from Rs10 to Rs12 while ‘khamiri’ now costs Rs15 instead of Rs12. The price of kulcha has been increased to Rs20 and paratha and ‘roghni-naan’ are being sold at Rs25 and Rs30 respectively.

The issue of overpricing is being observed in the areas including Satellite Town, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Hassu, and Khyaban-e-Sir Syed. Kabir Beg, a resident of Sadiqabad, said “The tandoor owners are selling low-weight 'rotis' at undue prices. When we argue with them they refer to the increasing prices of gas, electricity, and flour bags.”

“If the local administration sets prices for different types of 'rotis' then the tandoor owners have to follow them. But they are not following the directives and acting at their own,” he said.

Atif Rauf, a tandoor owner, said “The customers are unduly criticizing over the increase in roti prices. They should keep it in mind that the price of a flour bag of 20 kg has registered an increase of Rs275 only in last month that is a record in the history of the Punjab province.