I-Day celebrations

LAHORE:IPA Punjab Region arranged Eid Miln Mango Party-cum-Independence Day celebrations at Cosmopolitan Club here.

Chairperson welcomed special guests invited on the occasion and IPA members and highlighted the objectives of IPA and its role in cultivation of friendly and cultural relations amongst its members and development of better understanding for attaining peace in the world.

The proceedings commenced with Fateha for all Shuhada of Police and other LEAs who have sacrificed their lives while protecting territorial integrity, maintaining peace and fighting as front-runners during pandemic of Covid-19 in the country.

The event was marked by cutting of Independence Day cake by the special guests with IPA members. Adnan Bokhari and Nabila Rauf were the stage secretaries and Madam Nisho Begum, Rashid Mahmood, Pervez Raza, IPA Treasurer Pervaiz H Butt, DIG Shahzada Sultan and IG (R) Shaukat Hayat were speakers.