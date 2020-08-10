Abbas returns to top ten

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast bowler Muhammad Abbas has returned to ICC top-ten Test rankings.

The ICC released ranking of players after the Test between Pakistan and England in Manchester.

According to the new Test rankings, Abbas shares the tenth position with Josh Hazelwood of Australia after taking three wickets in the Manchester Test.

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins is also number one.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam is sixth with 791 points in the batsmen list. Shan Masood, who played a brilliant innings of 156 in the first innings against England, rose to 19th position.

Australia’s Steven Smith remains the number one, while Virat Kohli is number two.

No Pakistani player is in the top ten in the list of all-rounders, while Ben Stokes of England tops the list.