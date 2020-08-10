Couple among 4 killed in accidents

MANSEHRA: Four people, including a couple from Faisalabad, were killed and 14 other people sustained injuries in the two road accidents in Balakot tehsil on Sunday.

The first incident happened in Kaghan valley where a car carrying a tourist family from Faisalabad skidded off the road and plunged into a deep ravine, leaving a man and his wife dead. Amina Bibi and Abdullah, stated to be daughter and son of the dead couple, sustained injuries in the accident. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Balakot wherefrom doctors referred them to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad. “We have retrieved bodies of a couple whose identification process is underway and their children who were injured in the accident were shifted to hospital,” Muddasar Zia, the SHO Balakot Police Station, told reporters. He said that bodies of the couple would be dispatched to their native town, Faisalabad on completion of medical legal formalities. In another incident, two sisters stated to be daughters of one Mohammad Aftab, were killed and 12 other people injured when a jeep carrying them to Balakot from Paras plunged into a ravine. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot wherefrom doctors referred them to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where condition of six of them were stated to be critical.