Modi sets new history of oppression in Kashmir: Qureshi

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office here where matters of mutual interest, political situation, and Southern Punjab Secretariat’s affairs came under discussion.

Punjab Minister Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, Chief Whip National Assembly MNA Aamir Dogar, MNA Zain Qureshi, Principal Secretary to the CM Punjab and officers concerned were also present on the occasion.

The meeting decided to take prompt administrative steps to make Southern Punjab Secretariat fully functional.

Qureshi said the government was fulfilling all its promises made to the people. He said establishment of Southern Punjab Secretariat would bring relief to the people and their problems would be solved at the grassroots level.

Qureshi, Usman Buzdar and other members of the assembly strongly condemned the worst military siege and oppression of Modi government in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Qureshi said Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir adding that Modi had orchestrated Muslims genocide in IOJ&K and set a new history of oppression on Kashmiris.

Buzdar said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting Indian atrocities at all levels and the entire nation observed Youm-e-Istehsal.

One road in every division of Punjab, including Lahore, would be named after Srinagar, he said, adding, the government paid tribute to everlasting struggle of the Kashmiri people against the illegal Indian occupation.

He termed Kashmir a jugular vein of Pakistan and said Pakistan could not back off from the core issue of Kashmir cause. He said Modi had blatantly violated the UN resolutions on August 5, 2019. He said Pakistan would continue to expose India’s stubbornness and illegal steps at every level.

Usman Buzdar said the secretaries of different departments would soon be posted in Southern Punjab Secretariat and the secretaries would be fully empowered.

The Southern Punjab Secretariat would be given administrative and financial autonomy so that affairs related to Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions could be dealt with locally, the chief minister stated.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan remained steadfast in support of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

“Good to speak (with Mike Pompeo) and to reiterate Pakistan’s continued stand for regional peace and security. We remain steadfast in support of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan,” he said on Twitter. He was referring to his Friday’s telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wherein in the two sides discussed the bilateral and regional matters including Kashmir dispute as well as Afghan peace process.

Qureshi said Pakistan looked forward to strengthening bilateral relationship with the US and to continuing as anchors of stability.

The foreign minister’s tweet came in response to an earlier tweet by Pompeo saying, “Productive call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi today about continued cooperation on Afghan peace and the importance of supporting regional stability. I look forward to advancing our shared goals and increasing partnership.”