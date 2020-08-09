close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
S
Sabah
August 9, 2020

Five shot dead in Swabi

National

SWABI: Five people were shot dead by unknown armed men riding motorcycle in Swabi on Saturday.

According to the local police the incident occurred in Swabi’s area of Kanda Cham where five people were gunned down by assistants. The cause behind the incident could not be ascertained. Bodies have been moved to hospital and further investigation into the matter was underway.

