Refusing Modi Zindabad slogan chanting: Muslim rickshaw driver beaten badly by Hindus in Rajsthan

ISLAMABAD: A 52-year-old Muslim auto-rickshaw driver was brutally beaten up after he refused to chant "Modi Zindabad” and “Jai Shri Ram” in Indian state Rajasthan's Sikar area.

The two men who attacked him also pulled his beard and asked him to "go to Pakistan", the victim said. According to reports Ghaffar Ahmed Kacchawa complained to the police that the accused stole his wristwatch and money, broke his teeth and left him with a swollen eye and injuries on face after he refused to do what they said. The First Information Report (FIR) says around 4 am on Friday, Ghaffar Kacchawa was returning after dropping passengers at a nearby village when the two men in a car stopped him and asked him for tobacco. However, they declined to take the tobacco he offered and allegedly asked him to chant the slogans. On his refusal, they thrashed him with a stick. "My vehicle was overtaken by another. Two people came out of it and started beating me. They slapped me and asked me to chant 'Modi Zindabad”. They kicked and pulled my beard too," Ghaffar Kacchawa told media.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused misbehaved and thrashed the victim under the influence of alcohol. The accused were identified as Shambhu Dayal Jat, 35, and Rajendra Jat, 30. They had some argument with him and were drunk and even demanded money from the driver,” a police officer said who claimed having arrested the accused.