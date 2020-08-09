National Day of Plantation of Trees on 9th

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali has said that August 9 will be observed as the National Day of Plantation of Trees.

Addressing a meeting here, the DC said that government officials, social workers, volunteers of Tiger Force, journalists, lawyers, teachers and traders would participate in the campaign. He said that we should plant saplings and trees for a better and green Pakistan.

THIEF HELD: Police on Saturday arrested a thief. According to the police, accused Amir Abbas of 51/3R was involved in bike lifting. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle from him.