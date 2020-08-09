close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

National Day of Plantation of Trees on 9th

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

OKARA: Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali has said that August 9 will be observed as the National Day of Plantation of Trees.

Addressing a meeting here, the DC said that government officials, social workers, volunteers of Tiger Force, journalists, lawyers, teachers and traders would participate in the campaign. He said that we should plant saplings and trees for a better and green Pakistan.

THIEF HELD: Police on Saturday arrested a thief. According to the police, accused Amir Abbas of 51/3R was involved in bike lifting. The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle from him.

Latest News

More From Peshawar