Research fellowships offered

Islamabad : COMSTECH in collaboration with the University of Lahore (UOL) announces 10 research fellowships, 15 trainings and Indus-Nile forum for academic management training workshops for OIC least developed member states in Asia and Africa.

This was decided in a meeting held at COMSTECH between Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and Awais Raoof, Chairman, BoG, the University of Lahore and Honorary Consul of the Republic of Uganda.

Murtaza Noor, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan, also attended the meeting. These scholarships are offered in health and education sectors.

The avenues of collaborative efforts between the two institutions have been discussed to benefit from mutual collaboration.