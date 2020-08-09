Cleanliness operation at F-9 Park

Islamabad : Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) visited F-9 (Fatima Jinnah) Park on Saturday to oversee the upkeep and cleanliness operation there.

The objective of the special drive is to clean F-9 (Fatima Jinnah) Park before opening it for public after its closures for many months due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Following the directions, a large number of workers from relevant organisations including CDA and MCI have started the cleanliness and upkeep work in F-9 (Fatima Jinnah) Park.

To ensure speedy completion of the assignment weekly off days of the concerned employees have also been cancelled. During this operation wild growth from entire park will be removed. Similarly, walking tracks will be repaired where ever needed and lights will be made operational.

Chief Officer, MCI briefed the Chief Commissioner and Chairman, CDA about the ongoing work in the park.

She informed that along with a large number of workers, machinery also is being used in a substantial number to ensure speedy completion of the cleanliness and upkeep work there. Chief Commissioner, ICT and Chairman, CDA on the occasion issued directions that the cleanliness and upkeep work should be completed in the couple of days.

He further directed that MCI should accelerate its activities for betterment of citizens of Islamabad and added that all organizations including CDA and MCI should jointly work for this purpose.