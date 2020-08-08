NAB spoiling my image: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has claimed the NAB authorities frequently summoned him in baseless inquiries which was not a decent way. “Instead of summoning the chief executive/chief minister of any province, the NAB authorities should visit the chief minister to get answers to their questions,” said the CM.

This he said on Friday while talking to the media just after his visit to three districts of the city at the Shaheed-e-Millat Underpass near Tariq Road. He was accompanied by provincial ministers Syed Nasir Shah and Saeed Ghani, and Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab.

Replying to a question, Shah said the NAB summons him off and on in such inquiries, which had nothing to do with him. “Anyhow, they have the mandate to conduct inquiries but it is not a decent way to summon an elected and sitting chief minister, of any province, to the NAB office where a public servant starts questioning him,” he said and added “The NAB officers, assigned to conduct an inquiry against any chief minister, should visit him to inquire into the matter and when the inquiry is matured, action should be taken accordingly,” he said.

Shah was of the opinion that at the initial stage of an inquiry he has been called to the NAB office off and on and “I am sure at the end of the day these inquiries would not substantiate anything against me but every such summon tantamounts to my character assassination,” he deplored.