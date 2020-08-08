MPs ns praise PML-N late MNA

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians from the opposition and treasury benches Friday paid rich tribute to PML-N parliamentarian Syed Iftikharul Hasan Shah, who breathed his last on second day of Eid.

After offering Fateha for the departed soul, the members lauded the services of Iftikharul Hasan who continued his association with a single party.

Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shaharyar Afridi said every member was praised after his death.

"We also need to respect each other in life and should refrain from using objectionable remarks," he said. On a proposal of PPP member Shazia Mari, PML-N parliamentarian Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved a condolence resolution, which was adopted by the House.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Shaikh Rohail Asghar, and PTI chief whip Amir Dogar paid tribute to their late colleague.

Rohail Asghar said Iftikharul Hasan was facing problems from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Khawaja Asif said the late parliamentarian was so popular that he never lost elections and despite pressure, he did not quit PML-N. The proceedings were adjourned till Monday after passing a condolence resolution.