Two more COVID-19 patients die in Punjab, death toll 2,164

LAHORE: The death of two more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,164 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 94,040 with the addition of 192 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday. Out of a total of 94,040 infections in the province, 91,260 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. The spokesperson for the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said as 7,022 tests had been conducted during the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 761,581 in the province.