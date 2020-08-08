Transfers and postings

PESHAWAR: Two officers were reshuffled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to a notification of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department, Shahana Khalil (PAS BS-18), additional DG projects for merged areas in the Planning & Development Department, has been posted as Director, Urban Policy Unit, P&D Department. Also, it added, the services of Raffia Qayyum (PAS BS-17), awaiting posting in Establishment Department, has been placed at the disposal of P&D Department for further posting against the scheduled post.

AMENDMENT TO 1989 RULES: The chief minister has directed that an amendment be made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) rules 1989.

A notification from the Establishment Department says that in Rule 7, sub-rule (5) shall be deleted.