close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
August 8, 2020

Transfers and postings

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 8, 2020

PESHAWAR: Two officers were reshuffled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to a notification of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment Department, Shahana Khalil (PAS BS-18), additional DG projects for merged areas in the Planning & Development Department, has been posted as Director, Urban Policy Unit, P&D Department. Also, it added, the services of Raffia Qayyum (PAS BS-17), awaiting posting in Establishment Department, has been placed at the disposal of P&D Department for further posting against the scheduled post.

AMENDMENT TO 1989 RULES: The chief minister has directed that an amendment be made in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) rules 1989.

A notification from the Establishment Department says that in Rule 7, sub-rule (5) shall be deleted.

Latest News

More From Peshawar