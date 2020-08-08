SHOs directed to launch crackdown on criminals

TAKHT BHAI: District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah on Friday directed the station house officers (SHO) to launch crackdown on drug pushers, usurers and other anti-social elements in Mardan district.

He was speaking at a meeting of police officers here. The DPO expressed satisfaction over the arrests of 635 proclaimed offenders, 115 facilitators, 426 drug pushers and 83 gamblers in various actions in the district. The meeting was informed that 501kg hashish, 24kg heroin and 204 litre liquor were also seized. The DPO directed the SHOs to expedite action against the outlaws. He added that the police officials showing negligence in duty would be taken to task.