Pakistani student sets new GRE record

Islamabad : A young graduate of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Saad Amer, set a new record in Graduate Record Examination (GRE) when he scored 339 out of 340.

Saad Amer, 25. who graduated from LUMS, Majoring in Economics, in 2018 and presently working with the British Council, Islamabad hit 339 out of 340 last week and probably has set the national and not international record in GRE.

He has improved his previous score by almost 45/80 points, shocking the world as he set a new improvement record. The second best record ever heard in Pakistan had been held by another young student a few years ago.

Having achieved the distinction, Saad Amer intends to apply to top business schools in the world including Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Yale, Cambridge, Oxford, Columbia, HEC Paris, INSEAD, London School of Economic and the London Business School. He hopes that he would be able to land a good scholarship from one of these international institutions of highest repute.

He is eager to help and guide Pakistani students free of cost who are not only preparing for the GRE but for Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Test of English as Foreign Language (TOFEL) or any other standardised exams.

Saad Amer said that he wishes to spread the knowledge he has acquired and for the purpose he has already made himself available on the social media.

“I have recently launched my own YouTube channel by the name of ‘GRE341/340 with Saad Amer’ and for specific queries any student can have access to me through ‘Instagram’ page, which is @GRE341withsaad’ or through my Facebook page ‘GRE341/340 with Saad Amer’,” Saad Amer said.

“I would like to advise all future aspirants not to focus too much on solving questions but to change the approach towards solving the questions. Through this approach or concept, one do not get trapped by these standardised tests that I have managed to crack,” he added.

Saad Amer had been a brilliant student throughout as he had won top distinction in Cambridge International Examination in O/A levels. In the extracurricular activities he also and held the position of ‘Best Sportsman’ throughout the four years he was at LUMS.