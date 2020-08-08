2 kidnappers arrested

LAHORE:TWO accused of kidnapping for ransom were arrested by Model Town CIA on Friday. They have been identified as Asim Patail and Bilal alias Imran. They had allegedly kidnapped a 50-year-old man, Muhammad Ayyaz and released him after receiving Rs1million ransom. They had kept the victim in a vacant house at Nadirabad.

Security: Police took foolproof security measures on arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the provincial metropolis on Friday. DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan visited various places and checked security arrangements. He directed the Dolphin Squad and PRU officials to make their patrolling more effective around important places.