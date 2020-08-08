UET ECAT results today

LAHORE:UNIVERSITY of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore will announce the results of Engineering Colleges Admission Test (ECAT-2020) result today (Saturday).

The university had organised the entrance test for admissions in BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes in the engineering institutes of Punjab and the affiliated colleges of UET. A total 34,381 candidates had appeared in the test at 110 examination centres from 3rd to 6th August. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the ECAT 2020 was organised by UET Lahore online at the centres of Virtual University. A spokesperson for UET said that the candidates would be able to view their results on the UET web portal: admission.uet.edu.pk.