Col Junaid re-elected PJF president

ISLAMABAD: Col Junaid Alam was unanimously re-elected president of the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) for second term (2020-2024) in office with Mansoor Ahmed retaining his post of secretary too.

The elections were held at a local hotel here Friday with all the affiliated units including Army, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Islamabad and other associations present on the occasion. Fehmida Butt was elected honorary treasurer.

Though online facility for conduct of elections was available, however majority of the representatives preferred to attend the meeting in person. Nominated delegate of International Judo Federation Muhammad Tahsin from Kuwait observed the electoral process online.

A representative of Pakistan Sports Board Muhammad Shahid also attended the meeting as an observer. Other elected office-bearers were Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan (SVP), Masood Ahmed, Dr Bashir Khan and Asif Iqbal (VPs), Noor Shah Afridi (joint secretary), Muhammad Rafique (associate secretary) while Executive Committee members included Lt Col Muhammad Abid Majeed, Salahuddin, Zulfiqar Abbassi, Naeema Khan, Urooj Fatima, Fatima Raheem, Col Junaid Alam.

Col Junaid while talking to ‘The News’ highlighted his performance during first tenure, saying that every judoka returned with a medal at the 13th South Asia Games in December 2019. “Pakistan achieved the highest world raking in men’s category during the last four years. We continued to surge at the Asian level too. Pakistan also made strides at junior and women events. Pakistan finished fifth in Women Cadet Asian ranking event after beating India. Pakistan narrowly missed junior Olympics after finishing 11th.”

“This all we achieved amid the toughest of situation with least government’s backing. I am thankful to Army for helping us organise two national championships and a South Asian camp after refusal from Pakistan Sports Board.” Junaid thanked Fehmida Mirza for awarding Rs6.5 million cash to South Asian medalists.