close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 8, 2020

Smart success

Newspost

 
August 8, 2020

The decline in coronavirus cases and the lifting of the lockdown is a great success for the nation and the government of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his NCOC team deserve appreciation for their tremendous efforts and 'Smart Lockdown' strategy.

This success was not possible without the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors and paramedical staff who lost their lives while saving the lives of Covid-9 patients.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost