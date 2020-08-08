Smart success

The decline in coronavirus cases and the lifting of the lockdown is a great success for the nation and the government of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his NCOC team deserve appreciation for their tremendous efforts and 'Smart Lockdown' strategy.

This success was not possible without the heroic efforts of our courageous doctors and paramedical staff who lost their lives while saving the lives of Covid-9 patients.

Syed Ali Musa Zaidi

Rawalpindi