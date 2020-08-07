IIU gets new VP Academics

Our correspondent

Islamabad

Engineer Prof Ahmed Shuja Syed has been appointed the vice-president (academics) at the International Islamic University. Dr Ahmed Shuja is also founding executive director, Centre for Advanced Electronics & Photovoltaic Engineering & Advisor to the Rector & President (Engineering Programmes). He is the principal investigator of Islamic Development Bank’s Funded International Research Grants, namely Advanced Electronics Laboratories Project and Photovoltaic Energy Engineering Labs. He is also the Proponent & Focal Point of US Department of Energy’s Users Facility Access Agreement with IIU and Govt. of Pakistan’s PSDP support grant to the Centre.