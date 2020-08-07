Court dismisses Cynthia’s petition against Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad District and Sessions Court Additional Sessions Judge Nasir Javed Rana dismissed the allegations levelled against Senator Rehman Malik by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie and absolved him from all allegations. The court termed her petition as baseless, after thought, politically motivated, misconceived, planted and unfounded. The court also called her petition as nothing except a counterblast in order to settle the scores with the respondents. The court also declared that the petition by Cynthia seems to be politically motivated. Seconding the police report in which all allegations levelled by Cynthia were thrashed, the court ordered, “It is also pertinent to mention here that the matter was inquired about by Zulfiqar Ali ASI, PS Secretariat, SHO, DSP and superintendent of police who have submitted the report negating any such occurrence. Similarly, report of another senior police officer i.e. superintendent of police (complaint), Islamabad, is also available with the file to the same effect. The matter has been thoroughly probed into by the police twice to the level of senior police officers who found the allegations baseless.” The court observed that “the respondents (ex-PM Yusuf Raza Gilani, Senator A Rehman Malik and workers of the PPP) side has already initiated a series of criminal as well as civil litigation against the petitioner therefore the instant application is nothing except a counterblast against the said litigation in order to settle the scores with the respondents. This petition seems to be politically motivated as admittedly she has affiliations with the ruling party.”