Online celebrations

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to mark the Independence Day by holding online painting competition and photographic exhibition and launching own website. It also invited entries for a declamation contest among children titled 'Eid Kay Mehmaan' where children are invited to send their speech on topic 'Hum Zinda Qaum Hain' by 12 August to PNCA.

For painting competition, people will send their works in any medium on 'Hum Sab ka Pakistan', exhibition of photographs will bring different prominent personalities of showbiz, performing arts and culture to homes of their fans where they would get to know more about them and have a chat with them.