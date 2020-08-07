Agreement for educational, skill development programmes

Islamabad: The Frontier Works Organisation and Hashoo Group have signed a memorandum of understanding for the execution of educational projects and skill development programmes, especially in the hospitality sector, for youth.

The MoU was signed by FWO Director (Operations) Brigadier Ghazi Shameel Haider and Hashoo Group Chief Operating Officer Haseeb Gardezi during a special ceremony, where the FWO director general was also in attendance.

Under the initiative, the Hashoo Group will cooperate with the FWO in developing new courses and diplomas, to be delivered at the FWO training institutions.

The FWO has been providing technical education for more than 30 years, making it the most trusted and functional establishment in the construction technology sector.

Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group Murtaza Hashwani participated in the ceremony by teleconferencing facility and thanked the Chief of Army Staff and FWO DG for giving his group an opportunity to 'join their vision for educating and empowering the youth of Pakistan'.

According to him, the programmes, to be run jointly by both organizations, will be firmly built on practical application to ensure that students enrolling in these specially designed and drafted courses, taught by the best faculty, are enabled to acquire good jobs in various fields of hospitality and hotel management besides certain other emerging areas such as tourism, artificial intelligence and blockchain.

In addition, both organisations plan to collaborate on other opportunities and ventures of common interest.