Hot, humid spell to continue

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the City on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Strong monsoon currents are likely to reach central and southern parts of the country. They predicted that rain, wind, thundershowers are expected in Sindh, southern Punjab and eastern Balochistan. Rain, wind-thundershower are expected at isolated places in upper Punjab and Kashmir while isolated heavy falls are also expected in Sindh, east Balochistan and southern Punjab during the period. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Muzaffarabad 19mm, Karor (Layyah) 10mm, Sialkot 09mm, Bhakkar 01mm, Saidu Sharif 02mm and DI Khan 01mm. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 46°C while in Lahore, it was 38°C and minimum was 28°C.