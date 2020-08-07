Inmates at Arizona prison test positive

LOS ANGELES: More than 500 inmates -- nearly half the population -- of a prison in the US state of Arizona have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said, while at a California prison the virus death toll hit 22.

The Arizona Department of Corrections said on Tuesday that 517 inmates at the ASPC-Tucson Whetstone prison "have tested positive for Covid-19." Those inmates "are currently being housed as a cohort together in separate areas and are receiving appropriate medical care. They will not be allowed back into the general population until they have been medically cleared," its statement read.