Woman seeks protection, arrest of spouse killers

PESHAWAR: In a recent incident of honour killing, a man and his father were killed in the recently merged Khyber district, while the lives of his widow and four sons are at risk.

The widow has appealed to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi to provide her and her sons protection and help arrest the killers of her spouse and father-in-law. Addressing a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, Nabila Bibi along with her four minor sons said that she had married Safeer, son of Khan Hashim, in 2012. She gave birth to four sons.

But her uncle namely Lal Marjan and his son Abid were not happy with the marriage as they wanted her to tie the knot with one of their family members, she said. She alleged that a day before Eidul Azha, her uncle and cousins attacked her husband and killed him on the spot. The woman alleged that the police had been influenced by the family and they were not ready to register her case.

She said that her uncle and cousins were hurling serious threats at her and her children. The woman said she had managed to leave her native village and was trying to save the life of her kids.

The rival family is bent on eliminating my entire family, she said and demanded the chief minister, provincial police chief and women’s rights bodies to provide her and her children protection and ensure an early arrest of the killers of her spouse.