Terrorists disrupt cricket match in Orakzai with firing

HANGU: The terrorists sabotaged the grand finale of the Amn Cricket tournament at the Dradar Mamazai area in Ismailzai tehsil in the upper part of Orakzai district on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of spectators, including political workers and media persons had gathered at the Chanay Ground to watch the final match of the Amn Cricket tournament. They said that no sooner had the match started the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on the playground from the nearby hills. The players, spectators and journalists, they added, saved their lives by fleeing the scene. Local leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Haji Qasim Gul, was the chief guest at the final of cricket gala. A spectator said that the firing was so intense that the organisers had no option but to end the game. All ran for cover when the firing started from the nearby hills, he added. However, no loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, Orakzai District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad Khan said that there were reports about the presence of terrorists in the area and that the police along with Orakzai Scouts and Frontier Corps would now launch a joint operation against the terrorists and other criminals.