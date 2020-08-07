Family seeks probe into prisoner’s death

LANDIKOTAL: A disabled resident of Landikotal, died due to alleged negligence of the Peshawar Central Prison staff, his family alleged on Thursday.

Yadullah Shinwari said that his younger brother Rahmanullah, 39, had been in the jail for the last five years. He said his brother’s one leg was disabled and he was also suffering from chronic chest and stomach diseases. Yadullah said they tried their level best to take permission from the authorities concerned to take his brother to a hospital but could not get the permission.

“My brother told me in Ramazan that he was not well and he should be taken to a doctor outside the jail,” Yadullah said. He added that a few days ago, Rahmanullah’s mouth and nose started bleeding and he died on Thursday. Yadullah alleged that the jail authorities were not providing his brother proper and timely medical treatment despite his serious health condition.

Yadullah said he also met the jailer Khalid Abbas and the jail’s doctor Pervez to provide proper medical treatment to his brother but to no avail.

This correspondent tried to get versions of the jailer and the doctor concerned, but they could not be reached.

The family members of Rahmanullah appealed to the chief minister, IG prisons and other authorities concerned to conduct an inquiry into the death.