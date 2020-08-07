Schools reopen to administration & staff

PESHAWAR: Schools reopened on Thursday for administration and staff from Thursday to in preparation for reopening of the educational institutions from September 15 in line with the provincial cabinet decision.

A formal notification to this effect was issued the previous day. The schools management was asked to start preparing for reopening of the institutions from the mid of the next month. Some preconditions were laid down for the reopening of the schools for staff even. According to the preconditions, the government schools at the level of the primary would open with staff strength not exceeding five, the notification stated. The middle schools staff should not exceed seven during the preparation stage.

Secondary and higher secondary schools would reopen with staff strength not exceeding 10. It was stated that the private schools that are not imparting online education would be allowed to reopen with the staff including teachers with the number not exceeding 10. The private schools that are imparting online education will be allowed to reopen with staff including teachers with the number not exceeding 30 percent of their total staff strength. The staff would be required to observe standard operating procedures. Any violation of the SOPs may result in the immediate closure of the schools and punitive action and the violators, the notification said. The SOPs for both government and private schools would be notified separately, the notification concluded.