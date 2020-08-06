close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2020

Hamza attends Punjab Assembly session

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2020

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz attended the assembly session Wednesday after his production order was issued by the speaker. Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, Hamza said the government was not capable of pleading the case of Kashmir. He said the government had not been able to highlight the Kashmir cause before the global community. He said India would have to pay for the brutality it was perpetrating in the Valley.

