2 gangs busted

Islamabad : The Tarnol and Ramana police stations have arrested five persons of two criminal gangs involved in dacoity and bike lifting cases besides recovering stolen car, five motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, narcotic as well as weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Ramna Police arrested three members of a criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens. The gangsters have been identified as Banaras, Rasheed and Mubashir while police team recovered snatched mobile phones and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. Tarnol Police arrested two members of a bike lifters’ gang .The gangsters have been identified as Haider and Akhtar Afghani while police team recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession.