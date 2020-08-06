Minister’s orders ignored

LAHORE:Punjab Minster for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal is helpless before hoarders, profiteers and vendor mafia alongside in front of bureaucracy as all of his orders during successive price control meetings are ignored.

The minister has shown indignation on the administration over sale of flour, sugar and other essential items beyond the officially-fixed rates.

The minster who regularly chairs the meetings of the taskforce for price control to check availability of essential food items and their prices also chaired a review meeting on Wednesday in which he again issued orders to the officers concerned to expedite the crackdown launched on the profiteers and hoarders.

The minister, who can only show his displeasure, questioned the provincial administration on sale of flour, sugar and other essential items beyond the fixed rates.

He inquired from them about the ongoing price-hike in the market and the role of administration in checking and controlling it. He asserted that the administration and relevant officers should perform their duties in an efficient and effective manner.

He stressed that the benefits should be provided to the people following the subsidy of billions of rupees on the essential items. On Wednesday again, the minister directed that effective steps should be taken to preempt profiteering and implement 100 per cent government decisions. He warned the authorities concerned that there is no space for negligence or lapse in duties. He emphasised that the motive behind imposing fines and registering cases is to stop price-hike and added, “We would safeguard the interests of the masses at every cost.” He vowed that the PTI government would not allow price-hike mafia to exploit the masses.