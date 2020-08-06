close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2020

LWMC’s BoDs head quits

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 6, 2020

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry Wednesday evening resigned from his post. Riaz Hameed sent a WhatsApp message to his colleagues and friends that he has resigned from his post due to personal reasons. Sources said earlier on Wednesday the chairman had held a very long meeting with the Punjab chief secretary. The contract of the chairman was recently renewed for three years but his resignation suggested he has developed some differences with the newly appointed managing director of the company. When contacted, Riaz Hameed confirmed that he has resigned. He, however, did not explain any reason.

