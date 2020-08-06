LWMC’s BoDs head quits

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Board of Directors (BoD) Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry Wednesday evening resigned from his post. Riaz Hameed sent a WhatsApp message to his colleagues and friends that he has resigned from his post due to personal reasons. Sources said earlier on Wednesday the chairman had held a very long meeting with the Punjab chief secretary. The contract of the chairman was recently renewed for three years but his resignation suggested he has developed some differences with the newly appointed managing director of the company. When contacted, Riaz Hameed confirmed that he has resigned. He, however, did not explain any reason.