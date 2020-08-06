Unanimous resolution passed: KP Assembly condemns atrocities in Indian Held Kashmir

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed a unanimous resolution on Wednesday condemning the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and illegally changing the constitutional status of the valley.

Presiding over the special sitting of the assembly to mark the ‘Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir’ Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani in his remarks said 5th August was the black day in history when the Indian fascist government illegally changed the constitutional special status of Occupied Kashmir a year ago.

He said the held valley is under siege of the Indian forces confining the millions of population to their homes in violation of international laws and human rights, leading the valley towards the worst type of human crisis.

The speaker said the special sitting was aimed at expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and extending them all moral, diplomatic and political support.

The joint resolution was passed on the occasion. It was read out by Law Minister Sultan Muhammad and Khushdil Khan of the Awami National Party and signed by members from both the treasury and opposition benches.

It said: “This House strongly condemns the Indian government’s atrocities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir which continue without a break, resulting in the killing, torture, kidnapping and illegal blockade and lockdown.

“This House also condemns the Indian government’s illegal occupation and illegal efforts for the merger of the Jammu and Kashmir with India against the will of the people of the valley.

“This house further condemns the imposition of black and draconian laws by the Indian government in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in order to suppress the people of Kashmir.

“The House further condemns the imposition of curfew for the last one year thereby restraining the liberties of the people of Jammu and Kashmir resulting in illegal detention and maltreatment with youth, women, men, the elderly, journalists and politicians and blockage of all sorts of communication therein.

“This House, therefore, salutes and expresses complete solidarity with brave people of Indian Occupied Kashmir in their popular, spontaneous and peaceful protest against the illegal occupation by the Indian government and killing of innocent Kashmiris.

“This House, hereby condemns the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian government in the Held Kashmir, rejects the Indian government’s illegal attempt to annex the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“It urges the world community to uphold the United Nations resolution that guarantees the people of Kashmir inalienable right of self-determination and condemns the reversal of special status of Kashmir under Article 370 and 35 A; rejects illegal granting of domiciles by Indian government to non-Kashmiris with an illicit attempt to change the demographic profile of Kashmir. The resolution demanded the UN take effective steps for the implementation of United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and to take all the diplomatic steps to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

It asked the international community to play its role in resolving the issue of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions which remain internationally recognized dispute and continues to be on the UN agenda since 1948.

Earlier members from the treasury, including Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan, Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Minister for Social Welfare Hisham Inamullah Khan, Abdul Salam, Shafiullah, Liaqat Khan and opposition members including Khushdil Khan of the ANP, PPP’s Neghat Orakzai, Badshah Saleh, Humera Khatoon of the JI, Naeema Kishwar and Rehana Ismail of the JUI, Bilawal Afridi of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Minorities MPAs Nelson Wazir, Ranjeet Singh and Ravi Kumar spoke and reiterated their support to the Kashmiris.

They pledged to forge unity in ranks for the just cause of the liberation of Occupied Kashmir, setting aside all political differences.

The legislators said the people and government of Pakistan were with their Kashmiri brethren and would not leave them alone. The speaker announced the constitution of a Kashmir Committee, suggested by Law Minister Sultan Muhammad to be comprising both the treasury and opposition members. Silence for one minute was observed before adjournment of the sitting till Friday.