Newly-wed couple found dead in Korangi

A newly-wed couple was found dead at their home in Korangi’s Gulshan-e-Latif area on Wednesday. According to the Awami Colony police, the couple was killed four to five days ago. The police said the bodies were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Mir Hassan, son of Razi Khan, and his wife as 27-year-old Shabana. According to SHO Humayun Khan, the couple hailed from Sajawal and got hitched about one and a half months ago.

He said the injuries to their heads suggested that somebody hit their heads with concrete blocks. The SHO said the woman’s ex-fiance would be interrogated and that the police were gathering evidence for a thorough investigation.

Teenager gunned down

A teenage boy was shot dead outside his residence in Shadman Town for resisting a mugging bid on Wednesday. According to the Sharae Noor Jahan police, the deceased was identified as 17-year-old Raza Hussain, son of Hussain. He was a student.

The police said the deceased was at his doorstep when two men riding a motorcycle tried to snatch a cell phone, cash and other valuables from him. As the boy resisted their mugging bid, one of the robbers shot at Raza and fled the scene, the police said.

Raza was rushed to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police said they attended the crime scene and registered a case.