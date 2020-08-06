close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 6, 2020

City sign winger Ferran Torres from Valencia

Sports

AFP
August 6, 2020

LONDON: Manchester City have announced the signing of Valencia winger Ferran Torres on a five-year deal as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his attacking options.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, City’s first signing of the summer transfer window, has penned a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of £20.9 million ($27 million). “I am so happy to be joining City,” Torres told the Premier League club’s website.

Latest News

More From Sports