Bernal wins emotional Route d’Occitanie with Tour de France looming

TOULOUSE, France: Tour de France champion Egan Bernal secured overall victory in the Route d’Occitanie on Tuesday, underlining his strength ahead of cycling’s most prestigious race which starts later this month.

It was an emotional day for Bernal’s team as late Ineos director Nico Portal’s wife and family joined a minute’s applause ahead of the stage. Portal died in March at the age of 40.

Bernal, and Chris Froome, who Portal coached to Tour wins, lined up alongside team principal Dave Brailsford in a touching homage.

The Colombian secured his win by finishing fourth Tuesday at the end of a 195km ride through the Causses de Quercy national park, a popular hiking destination known for its dramatic cliffside paths.