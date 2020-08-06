Islah discusses hockey problems with PM

ISLAMABAD: Islahuddin Siddiqui, the 1978 World Cup-winning captain, had a half-an-hour meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Ghala (Islamabad) on Wednesday and discussed with him the problems being faced by the national game and other sports.

Later talking to ‘The News’, Islahuddin said the meeting focused on bringing back the golden era in the game. “The Prime Minister is a keen supporter of the game of hockey and wants to see our team reach the heights it occupied in the past,” he said.

“The meeting with the PM was focused on making Pakistan hockey team one of the best in the world once again. I discussed with him the reasons of the team’s downfall and steps that are necessary to stage a revival,” Islah said.

He said the PM was interested in the promotion of other sports as well. “Since he is a legendary sportsman himself, he wants to see our leading sports at the top of the world. I discussed with him measures that are necessary for the uplift of different sports in the country,” he added.

‘The News’ has learnt that he also planned to meet Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza during his stay in Islamabad. Islah, however, did not respond in a clear manner when asked if he was interested in a lead role in PHF.