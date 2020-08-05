Gen Bajwa interacts with serving, retired military officers

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday held an interactive session with retired chairmen of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, retired army chiefs and retired and serving senior military officers on various professional and security issues.

Ex-COAS General Jehangir Karamat (Retired), ex-Vice Chief General Ahsan Saleem Hyat (Retired), General Raheel Sharif (Retired), ex-CJSC General Salahuddin Satti, General Tariq Majid (Retired), ex-CJCSC General Rashad Mahmood (Retired), ex-governor Punjab General Khalid Maqbool (Retired), Lt. Gen Ghulam Mustafa, Lt Gen Hilal Ahmad, Lt Gen Taquir Zia, Lt Gen Afzal Muzaffar, Lt Gen Maqbool (MAK) and Lt Gen Farooq Ahmad Bagga were present.

According to the ISPR, the interactive session was held during the visit of General Bajwa to Lahore where he met senior serving and retired military officers at the Corps Headquarters Lahore.

The COAS had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities.

At the end, the participants shared multifarious suggestions and thanked the COAS for a candid discussion, the ISPR said. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, Commander Lahore Corps.