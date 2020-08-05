Sindh Police observe Police Martyrs Day

SUKKUR: The Sindh Police observed ‘Martyrs Day’ (Yaum-e-Shuhada) by organising various programmes and official flag marches across the province on Tuesday, paying rich tributes to their colleagues who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Reports said the day was marked by organizing different programmes and memorial ceremonies in various cities including Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Sanghar and others. AIGs, DIGs and other high ranking police officials visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in their respective cities and laid floral wreaths. A special police anthem was also launched to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Police officials, representatives of civil society, including lawyers, journalists and others, visited the families of the martyred policemen. They said the policemen have been doing their duties in all crises, including polio vaccination drive, Covid-19 pandemic, flood emergency and other catastrophes. They urged upon Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to raise their salaries and compensation with par to Punjab Police or the Motorway Police.