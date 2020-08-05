Death of Islamabad zoo animals: FIR against unknown persons annoys IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed anger over registration of first information report (FIR) against unidentified person in recent animal deaths case at Islamabad Marghazar Zoo and directed the authorities for submission of complete report by August 11.

The hearing of the case was resumed by the court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah who expressed annoyance over the zoo authorities as well as Ministry of Climate Change, Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for not providing safe environment to animals. The chief justice remarked that Wildlife Management Board and other concerned were responsible for animals' death. The deputy attorney general informed the court that an FIR had been registered against unidentified individuals for the deaths of the animals. The court remarked that it was easy to take credit but difficult to claim responsibility, adding that an FIR ought to be lodged against all members of the wildlife management board. The court later adjourned the hearing till August 11.