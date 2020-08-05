NAB expands probe against Moonis, summons him for 7th

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has expanded scope of investigations against Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi and summoned him for August 7, along with all record, for questioning.

NAB Lahore had sent a letter to Galiyat Development Authority director general some period back, seeking complete record of House 65, Khaira Gali, Tehsilabad, allegedly purchased by Chaudhry Moonis Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

NAB officials said they had solid proofs that the said property was purchased by Moonis but he had been unable to give its money trail and the source from where he received the funds for the purpose.