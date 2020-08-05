CM Mahmood Khan says Rs53b spent in KP to control Covid-19

MINGORA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had spent Rs 53 billion to control Covid-19 in the province.

Addressing the oath taking ceremony of Peshawar High Court Bar Association Mingora Bench, and later on talking to media, he said the number of patients was decreasing with each passing day. The chief minister said as the Covid-19 was under the control, the provincial government was planning to reopen tourism within the next 10 days. “Prime Minister Imran Khan policy of smart lockdown has brought fruitful results. We are planning to boost tourism to create jobs”, Mahmood khan said, adding the federal government had issued Rs 19 billion for the Swat Motorway Phase-II to improve the communication network in the region. He said the KP government had taken revolutionary steps and had completed many developmental projects. “We have approved four universities for the Swat district that include Engineering University, Agricultural University, Woman University, and a dental college, in various parts of the district”, he said. The chief minister added that deforestation could not be tolerated in any part of the Malakand division including Swat. He warned the mafia involved in deforestation of harsh consequences and ordered the administration to handle the issue with an iron hand. Earlier, the chief ministered administered oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association, Mingora Bench.