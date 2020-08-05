Boy, 13, kills friend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 13-year-old boy while playing stabbed his 12-year-old friend to death in Minhala village. According to the police, the murder took place in Minhala police area where while playing accused Faraz and victim Abdul Rehman had a brawl. Faraz stabbed Abdul Rehman in his neck and injured him. He succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.