Wed Aug 05, 2020
August 5, 2020

Boy, 13, kills friend

Lahore

August 5, 2020

LAHORE: A 13-year-old boy while playing stabbed his 12-year-old friend to death in Minhala village. According to the police, the murder took place in Minhala police area where while playing accused Faraz and victim Abdul Rehman had a brawl. Faraz stabbed Abdul Rehman in his neck and injured him. He succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

