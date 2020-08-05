LAHORE:National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) Tuesday organised different activities on Youm-e-Shuhda at NHMP Training College, Sheikhupura. The series of events started with presentation of Salami (salute) at martyred monument. A wreath was laid on Shuhda’s monument and dua was offered for the departed souls. Recitation of Holy Quran was organised at NHMP Training College. A competition of national songs and speeches on the topic of Shuhda’s sacrifices was also organised as a part of series of day’s events. On this occasion, Commandant Training College Mehboob Aslam said senior officers of NHMP would visit families of martyrs in order to show solidarity with them and distribute gift hampers among them.

Police martyrs: CCPO and DIG Operations visited District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Tuesday on Youm-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent presented salute to them. They laid floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for the martyrs. DIG also met with the family of martyred constable Muhammad Yousaf and paid tribute to his services. He said 1,495 martyrs of Punjab police and 315 of Lahore police were their pride and they would continue to be a beacon light to them.